Business Profile Citizens’ High School

Business Name: Citizens’ High School

First Name: Desmond

Last Name: Williams

Website: http://www.citizenshighschool.com

Address: 1590 Island Lane, Suite 44

City: Fleming Island

State: FL

Zip: 32003

About Us: CHS is a fully accredited online and textbook-based high school educating students in the United States and Internationally.

We offer flexible education programs for high school students that help each student achieve their dreams and goals. Whether you wish to study for a full high school diploma, individual courses, or credit recovery courses CHS’ extensive curriculum has you covered.

Citizens’ High School (CHS) for nearly 40 years has been helping secondary students achieve their academic potential. In that time, “CHS” has serviced over 22,000 students. We have a diverse student body; hailing from all 50 states and 23 different countries “CHS” is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency.