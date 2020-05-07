Business Profile Golden Dog Title & Trust

Business Name: Golden Dog Title & Trust

Lisa

Andrews

http://www.goldendogtitle.com

14701 Philips Highway, Suite 101

Jacksonville

FL

32256

About Us: Golden Dog Title & Trust was launched in 2014 by Tom Ralabate, a Florida licensed attorney and since that time we have closed over 5 billion dollars in residential and commercial transactions. Our company is set up in 4 divisions. Land Acquisition, Commercial, Builder and Resale. Each division has their own team which ensures every transaction is guaranteed the same level of exceptional service our customers expect and deserve from a settlement provider. We have expanded our operation throughout the country and in Florida have offices in Jacksonville, Fleming Island, Orlando and Fernandina Beach. We’ve gone from a start up with no employees and the name Dream Finders Title to become as we are today with 28 on our team including 3 attorneys and 8 Licensed Title Agents including myself. The million-dollar question that everyone asks is how in the world did you come up with the name Golden Dog Title & Trust? To make a long story short, when starting the company Tom’s daughter who was about 7 at the time came up with the name. Her reasoning behind it was simple when you buy a house you should have a dog, and once he began to really consider naming the company and fostering this idea, we realized that his little girl’s idea and name stood for and incorporated the core values on which the company was founded: excellence, professionalism, dedicated service to others, support for those moving into our community, charity and philanthropy. We did not want to be the average “National” this or “Signature” that title company, we focus our company and the team members to be true supporters and companions to those that they are working with both within and outside of our company (employing the idea of service to others); and fellowship, camaraderie, and giving back to the community, both in charity and in our philanthropic efforts which you will see in our partnerships (Nassau County Humane Society, Jacksonville Humane Society). This is what Golden Dog is all about… these are the principals that we stand for. We are a professional dedicated experienced title company and we’re different than others just like the name indicates.

Although we did not use that name right away it does make sense, Golden Retrievers are often used as service dogs and our tag line, your reliable companion here to serve you is exactly what we do every day. We are guided by different principals and have uniqueness you won’t see anywhere else.