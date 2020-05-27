Business Profile in bloom naturals

Business Name: in bloom naturals

First Name: Chris

Last Name: Fredette

Website: http://www.inbloomnaturals.com

Address: 22 S Main St

City: Lexington

State: NC

Zip: 27292

About Us: “For many years my husband and I have watched ourselves and our animals age. As we have, we have sought out more natural ways to help with the ailments rather than prescription medications. These drugs often bring with them many side effects and addictions that we didn’t want to deal with. When we started reading all the success stories from CBD oil and we tried it on ourselves and animals, we knew we had to take part in this amazing all-natural plant. We found it intriguing and amazing the many ailments that this plant could help with and so we began In Bloom Naturals.”