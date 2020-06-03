Business Profile OCD Media, LLC

Business Name: OCD Media, LLC

First Name: David

Last Name: Adelman

Website: ocdmedia.com

Address: 347 W36th st

City: New York

State: NY

Zip: 10018

About Us: OCD Media is an independent marketing science-driven media services agency.

We consider ourselves tradigital in that every program we build recognizes that digital channels and traditional channels work best when they work together. Everything we do has a metrics plan designed around your needs.

We specialize in bringing advanced data-driven decisioning to ensure that all paid media programs are executed to achieve your specific goals. We were founded in 2003 by people who held management positions at big media agencies and saw that smaller/medium sized marketers were underserved by those big agencies and small media agencies were focused exclusively on single medium tactical solutions.

As an independent agency, we are unencumbered by silos that stifle innovation. That is why we have won awards for our creativity and industry leadership.