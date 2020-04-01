Business Profile Ryan,Marks And Stromberg Attorneys LLP

Business Name: Ryan,Marks And Stromberg Attorneys LLP

First Name: Jeffrey

Last Name: Marks

Website: http://WWW.rmsjaxlaw.com

Address: 3000-8 Hartley Road

City: JACKSONVILLE

State: FL

Zip: 32257

About Us: We are a three lawyer law firm that has been in existence for 35 years. We concentrate on real estate transactions, especially closings, preparation of purchase and sale agreements, residential leases, mortgages, as well as wills, powers of attorney, living wills and heath care surrogates. Jeff Marks is Board certified in real estate law and he is the attorney for The Northeast Florida Association Of Realtors,Inc. and The Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service Inc.

Bill Ryan graduated from the University of Florida with a BA in History and from Stetson College of Law, being ranked number one in his class. Bill was chairman of the Board of Directors of Hospice of NE Florida and L’Arche.

Jeff Marks graduated from the University of Florida with a BA in English and from the University of Florida College of Law with Honors. He has served on the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission and on the Board of Directors of OneJax and of the Jacksonville Jewish Federation.

Sam Stromberg graduated from Mercer University with a BA in History and from St. Thomas School of Law. He is on the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community Alliance and the Jacksonville Area Real Estate Council.