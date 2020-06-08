Business Profile Seeductive Foods

Business Name: Seeductive Foods

First Name: Meghan

Last Name: Barbera

Website: http://www.seeductivefoods.com

Address: 5913 St. Augustine Rd., #5

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Founded in 2019, Seeductive Foods is a plant-based artisan food company that is focuses on hemp-based dairy alternatives. Currently launched are our line of soft cheese alternatives in three flavors: Truffle Peppercorn, Garlic & Herb, and Olive & Black Garlic. With a degree in Culinary Science from Drexel University and a background in corporate food manufacturing, I knew I wanted to use my creative forces to develop my own products as I was increasingly disillusioned with the current state of the food industry. After a trip to India to study Ayurveda, “The Science of Life,” the seed for Seeductive Foods was planted. Today, my mission is to make plant-based eating more accessible for everyone. My products are made with traditional cheesemaking techniques to deliver a product thats irresistibly creamy and cheesy. These cheese alternatives are unique from other plant-based cheeses as they have no nutritional yeasts, coconut oils, or other flavorings to make them more cheesy. Additionally, Seeductive Foods cheese alternatives are lower in calories, contain more protein, and no cholesterol when compared to their dairy-counterparts. You can find in a growing number of local grocery stores such as Grater Goods and Nassau Health Foods as well as at the Riverside Arts Market every Saturday from 10-3.