Business Profile Seiromem Event Planning and Design

Business Name: Seiromem Event Planning and Design
First Name: Jessica
Last Name: Durr
Website: http://www.seiromem.com
Address: 4110 Southpoint Blvd., Suite 202
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32216
About Us: Seiromem is a full service event-planning and design firm based in Jacksonville, FL. We create classic, innovative, chic, and most importantly, memorable events and designs for our local and national clientele. Whether it’s an intimate social gathering or a grand celebration, Seiromem will be there from start to finish.