Business Profile Habitat for Humanity Jacksonville (HabiJax)

Business Name: Habitat for Humanity Jacksonville (HabiJax)

First Name: Rod

Last Name: Borom

Website: habijax.org

Address: 6260 – 103rd Street

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32210

About Us: Ex. HabiJax is one of the largest non-profit affordable housing builders in Duval County and is considered to be one of the most successful Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the United States, having provided homeownership opportunities and other housing services to over 2,300 families. In addition, HabiJax is an advocate for affordable housing and fair housing policies and provides workshops and other training to help families improve their housing conditions. HabiJax is a multifaceted organization with many roles: builder, community developer, mortgage lender and affordable housing advocate.

The milestones reached since 1988, along with future milestones, are not possible without you. Friends like you have helped us accomplish important work. With your gifts of time, talent and treasure, you guide us toward achieving our mission.You can copy and paste from your website if you choose. This will be used as a description to your video and to your blog post.