Buzz on Real Estate with Anthony Sanchez of LPT Realty LLC

Step into the fast-moving world of real estate with “Buzz on Real Estate,” a dynamic TV show spotlighting the professionals, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate. From top-producing agents and brokers to developers, investors, lenders, designers, and community visionaries, our laid-back studio environment creates the perfect space for authentic conversations and meaningful insights.

Airing weekly from the studios located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, each episode highlights the people, trends, and strategies transforming the real estate landscape. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, industry professional, or someone curious about the ever-changing market, join us for engaging discussions on leadership, innovation, growth, and success in real estate. Tune in for an inspiring experience that celebrates the visionaries helping people build wealth, communities, and lasting legacies through real estate.

Today our host, Bryce Ocepek spoke with Anthony Sanchez.

Anthony Sanchez

Realtor at LPT Realty LLC

Website Address: https://www.floridacoastalteam.com/?utm_source=gbp&utm_medium=organic



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.