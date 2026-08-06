Buzz on Real Estate with Chris Moore of CM Werx

Step into the fast-moving world of real estate with “Buzz on Real Estate,” a dynamic TV show spotlighting the professionals, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate. From top-producing agents and brokers to developers, investors, lenders, designers, and community visionaries, our laid-back studio environment creates the perfect space for authentic conversations and meaningful insights.

Airing weekly from the studios located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, each episode highlights the people, trends, and strategies transforming the real estate landscape. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, industry professional, or someone curious about the ever-changing market, join us for engaging discussions on leadership, innovation, growth, and success in real estate. Tune in for an inspiring experience that celebrates the visionaries helping people build wealth, communities, and lasting legacies through real estate.

Today our host, Bryce Ocepek spoke with Chris Moore.

Chris Moore

Owner at CM Werx

Website Address: https://webuyanyhouseinflorida.com



Short company description:

Mainly consult people on how to survive these tough times in real estate. lots of people in jacksonville are underwater in their homes and reach out to me on how they can stay in it. So its started out as flipping houses and I do do that, yet its really about conversations with people and whats the next right move for them.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Marines, from the beginning in bootcamp. we don’t leave anyone behind. you will be pissed at that person at that time yet, you will be friends later on once everything is said and done.

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