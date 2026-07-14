Buzz on Real Estate with Kelly Nowak of ICI Homes

Step into the fast-moving world of real estate with “Buzz on Real Estate,” a dynamic TV show spotlighting the professionals, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate. From top-producing agents and brokers to developers, investors, lenders, designers, and community visionaries, our laid-back studio environment creates the perfect space for authentic conversations and meaningful insights.

Airing weekly from the studios located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, each episode highlights the people, trends, and strategies transforming the real estate landscape. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, industry professional, or someone curious about the ever-changing market, join us for engaging discussions on leadership, innovation, growth, and success in real estate. Tune in for an inspiring experience that celebrates the visionaries helping people build wealth, communities, and lasting legacies through real estate.

Today our hosts, Bryce Ocepek, spoke with Kelly Nowak.

Kelly Nowak

On Your Land Sales Specialist at ICI Homes

Website Address: https://www.icihomes.com

Short company description:

ICI Homes is a leading Florida new home builder dedicated to excellence in quality and service. ICI Homes offers a wide variety of custom new build homes in communities across the state of Florida. Ranked in the Top 100 Home Builders in the country for over a decade, ICI Homes has been at the forefront of the home building industry as a standard bearer of excellence. Always on the cutting edge of Florida new home construction and design, ICI Homes takes pride in offering a wide variety of architectural styles and floor plans to match your lifestyle and price range.

How do you define success?

Success is living a life of purpose—building meaningful relationships, continuously growing, and helping others achieve their dreams while never losing sight of what matters most: faith, family and integrity.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Playing tennis and synchronized swimming shaped who I am. They taught me to work hard, stay positive through challenges, and always show up prepared. Whether competing individually or as part of a team, I learned that consistency and trust lead to success.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I improve my performance by building strong relationships, staying knowledgeable about the building process, and prepare for every client meeting. I listen carefully to my customers, learn from every project, and continuously refine my communication so I can make the custom home-building experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

One of the best examples of teamwork is my role in custom home building. While I’m the client’s main point of contact, it takes a team of architects, designers, construction managers, lenders, and trade partners to bring a family’s vision to life. My role is to keep everyone aligned, communicate clearly, and solve problems together. Seeing a client move into their dream home is a great reminder that the best results come from strong teamwork and trust.

What’s the trickiest part of picking the right mortgage lender for you or your clients?

The biggest challenge is finding the right fit—not just the lowest interest rate. I want my clients working with a lender who communicates well, understands custom construction, and can guide them confidently through the entire financing process.