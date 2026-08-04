The Horse’s Mouth Movers and Shakers with Shannon Beardsley of Health Data Works

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Shannon Beardsley of Health Data Works.

Shannon Beardsley

Founder and CEO of Health Data Works

Website Address: https://healthdataworks.com/