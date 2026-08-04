Buzz on Veterans with Keely Chan, Phil Burt, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Keely Chan, Phil Burt, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble.

Keely Chan

Military Officer Leadership Program at Unison, a GE Aerospace Company

Website Address: https://www.unisonindustries.com/

Phil Burt

Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue

Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/

Megan Maloney

CEO of Maloney and Associates

Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/

Ron Gamble

Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery

Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/