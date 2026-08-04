Buzz on Veterans with Tabatha Strauder, Daniel Tobias Flint, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Tabatha Strauder, Daniel Tobias Flint, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble.
Tabatha Strauder
Founder and President of the Brooke Davis Angel Fund
Website Address: https://brookedavisangelfund.org/
Daniel Tobias Flint
Founder at History On The Road
Website Address: https://historyontheroadtv.com/
Megan Maloney
CEO of Maloney and Associates
Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/
Ron Gamble
Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery
Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/