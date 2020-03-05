“Around Town” with Rick Farmer from The Listing Edge

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Jean Pickett from Re/Max Watermarke talks to members of the community making an impact. Today she sits down with Rick Farmer from The Listing Edge.

The Listing Edge provides Realtors, Builders, Business Owners and Facility Owners and Operators the very best in quality on-site photography and video services. Our processes include high quality equipment, trained and professional staff, all necessary permits, licenses and insurance and over 20 years of photographic and video production knowledge. Our goal is to give our customers the piece of mind that if they choose us for their photo and video needs, the end product will more than satisfy their needs and requirements, and that they would be proud to show any of our work to their customers.

To learn more check out http://listingedge.net.