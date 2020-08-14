“Jacksonville Buzz” with Bethany Detzler from Barbie’s Beauty Room

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Bethany Detzler from Barbie’s Beauty Room.

Barbie’s Beauty Room is a full spectrum beauty house offering luxury nail care and make-up services. Starting in 2018, Barbie’s Beauty Room caters to a diverse clientele as well as provides professional beauty services for print, TV, film and special events. In addition to professional services, Barbie’s Beauty Room also offers tips, education and mentorship for new cosmetologists entering the industry. With plans to grow the product and introduce new offerings, Barbie’s Beauty Room is well on its way to be a household name in the beauty industry.

To learn more check out http://www.barbiesbeautyroom.com.