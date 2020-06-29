“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Dez Merrow from CARR Realty

Each week on “Buzzworthy Business” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Dez Merrow from CARR Realty.

CARR is a real estate buyer/tenant rep company with a nationwide presence. CARR focuses on the healthcare industry helping providers find the perfect place to practice while saving them tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of their lease, on their purchase, or even on their lease renewal.

To learn more check out http://www.carr.us.