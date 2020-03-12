“Around Town” with Kindred Lubeck from Jewels By Lubeck

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Jean Pickett from Re/Max Watermarke talks to members of the community making an impact. Today she sits down with Kindred Lubeck from Jewels By Lubeck.

Located in Neptune Beach, Jay Lubeck has been making custom jewelry since 1971. Originally hailing from California, Jay was introduced to silversmithing by a friend who exhibited silver jewelry at the Sawdust Arts & Makers Festival in Laguna Beach. It became very obvious, even at the young age of 17, that Jay had found his calling. His early work was heavily influenced by the metalwork of the American Indians and predominantly featured turquoise. Having moved to Florida in 1975, Jay purchased a small brick and mortar store facing the ocean. That same year, in sunny Neptune beach, Jewels by Lubeck was born. Jay quickly gained a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and creativity, which has carried him through the years, eventually earning him the title of Best Custom Jeweler in all of Jacksonville, Florida.

To learn more check out https://www.jewelsbylubeck.com.