“Jacksonville Buzz” with Michelle Poitier from Michelle Speakz Co

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks with Michelle Poitier from Michelle Speakz Co.

Michelle Speakz provides an all-inclusive approach to assisting women and women veterans, offering assistance as they transition from codependent, often abusive relationships and adverse circumstances due to some of the following factors: unemployment, military sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress, disabilities, domestic violence, divorce/separation, and lack of family and/or social support.

To learn more check out http://www.michellespeakz.com.