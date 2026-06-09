Buzzworthy Businesses with Christie Morgan of Christie Morgan Realtor

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Grace Hooks, spoke with Christie Morgan.

Christie Morgan

Real Estate Agent at Christie Morgan Realtor

Website Address: https://christiemorganrealtor.com

Short company description:

Residential Real Estate.

How do you define success?

Your own happiness.

What about your company makes you the most proud

My customer service.