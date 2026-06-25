Buzzworthy Businesses with Danielle Jiles of Florida Fashion Week

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Grace Hooks, spoke with Danielle Jiles.

Danielle Jiles

Owner of Florida Fashion Week

Website Address: https://www.officialfloridafashionweek.com/

Short company description:

Florida Fashion Week is a dynamic organization dedicated to celebrating the vibrant world of fashion while fostering education and economic growth within the industry. With a mission rooted in innovation and community, we bring together designers, educators, athletes, actors, and fashion enthusiasts to inspire creativity and collaboration. Our events not only showcase the latest trends but also prioritize heart-driven initiatives that uplift local talent and promote sustainable practices. Join us as we redefine fashion in the Sunshine State, one runway at a time!

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

More recognition, Sponsors believing in the vision, showing and proving.

Describe a failure in your career.

Trusting in people that said they had my back.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

Having the Spirit of Giving.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

By leading by example.