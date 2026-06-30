Buzzworthy Businesses with David Campbell of Chernoff Newman

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with David Campbell, Morgan Allen, Bailey Sisk, and Major Harding.

David Campbell

CEO of Chernoff Newman

Website Address: https://chernoffnewman.com/

Morgan Allen

Executive Producer at Daily News Network

Website Address: https://dailynewsnetwork.com/

Bailey Sisk

Account Executive at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Major Harding

Chief Of Community Relations at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/