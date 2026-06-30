Buzzworthy Businesses with David Campbell of Chernoff Newman

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with David Campbell, Morgan Allen, Bailey Sisk, and Major Harding.
David Campbell
CEO of Chernoff Newman
Website Address: https://chernoffnewman.com/
Morgan Allen
Executive Producer at Daily News Network
Website Address: https://dailynewsnetwork.com/
Bailey Sisk
Account Executive at Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/
Major Harding
Chief Of Community Relations at Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/