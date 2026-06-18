Buzzworthy Businesses with Elen and Bryan Tucker of Balloons And Glitz

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Elen and Bryan Tucker.

Elen and Bryan Tucker

Co-Owners of Balloons and Glitz

Website Address: www.balloonsandglitz.com



Short company description:

We are a uxury balloon décor and event styling company specializing in custom, high-impact designs for corporate events, grand openings, and celebrations. We create stunning balloon installations—arches, garlands, backdrops, and statement pieces—using premium materials and tailored color palettes to elevate any space. From concept to professional installation, we deliver polished, photo-ready experiences that leave lasting impressions.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, my business has evolved from primarily social event décor into a more structured, brand-focused company serving both private and corporate clients. I’ve refined our service offerings into scalable packages, improved pricing strategies, and implemented more professional systems for quoting, client communication, and installations. We’ve also expanded our visibility through strategic marketing on Instagram and LinkedIn, allowing us to secure higher-value bookings such as grand openings, corporate activations, and large-scale event installations. This growth has positioned us as a premium, reliable vendor rather than just a balloon service.What makes me most proud is the transformation we bring to every space and the confidence we give our clients when they trust us with their events. Seeing a blank space turn into a polished, high-end experience—and watching clients and their guests react—is incredibly rewarding. I’m also proud that we’ve built a brand known for professionalism, creativity, and reliability, especially in corporate environments where attention to detail matters most.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Early in my business, I underpriced my services and accepted projects without clear boundaries or structured contracts. This led to situations where I over-delivered while undercompensated, and in some cases, dealt with delayed payments. While challenging, this experience taught me the importance of valuing my work, setting clear expectations, and implementing strong business systems such as deposits, contracts, and defined scopes of work. That “failure” ultimately became a turning point that helped me build a more sustainable and profitable business.

What about your company makes you the most proud

What makes me most proud is the transformation we bring to every space and the confidence we give our clients when they trust us with their events. Seeing a blank space turn into a polished, high-end experience—and watching clients and their guests react—is incredibly rewarding. I’m also proud that we’ve built a brand known for professionalism, creativity, and reliability, especially in corporate environments where attention to detail matters most.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people by leading through example, maintaining high standards, and creating an environment where excellence is recognized and expected. I communicate clear goals, provide guidance when needed, and emphasize the impact of our work—reminding the team that we’re not just decorating, we’re creating experiences. I also encourage ownership and pride in the final result, so every team member feels personally invested in delivering quality work.