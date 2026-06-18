Buzzworthy Businesses with Jeff Martin of Greystone Construction

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum spoke with Jeff Martin.

Jeff Martin

President / Owner at Greystone Construction

Website Address: www.GreystoneKitchens.com

Short company description:

Design/Build firm specializing in remodeling and additions

How do you define success?

Having time and opportunities to enjoy the people that you love.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Teams outperform individuals and hard work behind the scenes shows in the final outcome.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Setting goals, consistently showing up even when you don’t want to and staying focused on the goal, not the distratctions.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I work with and coach my project managers and foremen to provide excellent customer service and to overcome technical challenges and surprises on a daily basis.

What is a trade group or networking group that you are a part of?

Stone Fabricators Alliance

What is your biggest achievement in your career?

Keeping my sanity while growing a large remodeling company.

If you could sit down for lunch with 1 person (dead or alive) who would it be and why?

Elon Musk. He’s the Einstein of our lifetime, but Jesus would be the ultimate lunch date.

What event (sporting, networking, music, festival, business) would you like to attend in the next 12 months?

I’ll be attending many soccer games and track meets to cheer my 9th grade son on.