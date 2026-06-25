Buzzworthy Businesses with John Greenwald of Epiphany Custom Guitars

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with John Greenwald.

Danielle Jiles

Owner of Florida Fashion Week

Website Address: https://epiphanyguitars.com/

Check out “Sweaty Fat Ugly Guys” here: https://sweatyfatuglyguys.com/

Short company description:

We build electric guitars with a twist, or rather, a wave. We challenge the normal ‘flat slab’ guitar building process and instead designed a more comfortable, playable guitar.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Leaders don’t take credit, they give it.

How do you define success?

My children go to church.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Continuous learning.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Over 40 years in business, ALL achievement is with a team.