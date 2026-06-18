Buzzworthy Businesses with Mary Bennett-Harvey of Agency A La Carte

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Mary Bennett-Harvey.

Mary Bennett-Harvey

Founder & CEO of Agency A La Carte

Website Address: https://agencyalacarte.pro/

Short company description:

A temporary staffing and direct hire recruiting expert for the marketing, advertising and public relations professions. We provide human talent, on demand and on brand.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest accomplishment is building a business that delivers genuinely high-quality work on strong professional foundations. I’m especially proud that I’ve been able to do this with an exceptional team. There may be many people in this industry, but finding truly great colleagues who share the same standards, mindset, and commitment to quality is incredibly rare. For me, building and working with that kind of team is one of the achievements I value most.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Covid drove the business into the freelance marketplace and made it much easier to convince clients that they could trust workers to work effectively in home offices.

Describe a Failure in your Career.

Selling the business earlier than I should have.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

I was able to buy the business back and get a second chance at success.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Competitive pay.