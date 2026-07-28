Buzzworthy Businesses with Printella Bankhead of EBS Security

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Printella Bankhead.

Printella Bankhead

Founder of EBS Security

Website Address: https://www.ebssecurity.com/

Short Video Description

How has the world of security changed, and what does it take to stay ahead of today’s evolving threats? Steve Strum sits down with Printella Bankhead, CEO of EBS Security, to discuss how modern security has transformed through advanced technology, continuous training, and proactive planning. From protecting businesses and community events to preparing for emerging risks, Printella shares how her team is helping keep Jacksonville safe in an increasingly complex world.

About EBS Security:

EBS Security Inc. has been a leader in comprehensive security solutions since 2002, providing both armed and unarmed guard services across commercial, residential, and government sectors nationwide. EBS Security has been awarded by the Jacksonville Chamber, Better Business Bureau, Jacksonville Daily Record, and the Small Business Association.