Buzzworthy Businesses with Xaviar Bankhead of Still I Stand

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Saniah Jean Paul spoke with Xaviar Bankhead.

Xaviar Bankhead

Founder of Still I Stand

Website Address: https://www.facebook.com/stillistandsis/



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.