Caring for Seniors with Chad Anfinson of Silver Treasures Senior Living

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Nathan Polete spoke with Chad Anfinson.

Chad Anfinson

Executive Vice President at Silver Treasures Senior Living

Website Address: https://www.silvertreasuresalf.com



Video Description:

Discover how personalized senior living can make all the difference. In this episode of Caring for Seniors, Chad Atkinson of Silver Treasures Senior Living shares why smaller, boutique-style communities create stronger relationships, more individualized care, and greater peace of mind for families. He also offers practical advice on planning ahead for senior living and explains what families should look for when exploring care options.

Business Description:

Boutique Style Senior Living with a focus on Independent, Assisted, and Memory Care offering a smaller atmosphere, with stronger staff to residents’ ratio at an affordable price.

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