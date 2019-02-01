BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Co’Relous Bryant, Rethreaded

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on 5 Minutes With, Howard talks to Co’Relous Bryant, the Development Manager from Rethreaded.

Rethreaded is a local non-profit that combats human trafficking here in Jax and globally through providing jobs and counseling/therapy to survivors of human trafficking.

Event or Venue location: Our Big Fundraising Gala called Mukti (pronounced: mook-tee) at the Glass Factory: 601 Myrtle Avenue.

Event Date/Time: Saturday March 2. At 6:30 PM

Event Details: Mukti is Rethreaded’s annual Gala where we raise FUN and FUNDS to support Survivors of human trafficking. There is a program filled with great speakers; a full catered dinner; a full bar; and a great dance floor. Tickets for the early bird special are $75 now through Feb 4. Then they are $150. This Rethreaded’s biggest fundraising event of the year and the proceeds go to help survivors of human trafficking here and abroad.

To learn more, please visit Rethreaded.com

