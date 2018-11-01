BUZZ TV “5 Minutes With” with Jessie Kijowski of NUCLEO Community

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Steve talks to Jessie Kijowski of NUCLEO Community.Nomadic uninhibited creative living and environmental Outreach. Nucleo is a co-working artist Loft Community Campground Network for digital Nomads living on the road. Providing a safe, membership-based hub for people living in tiny houses on wheels and bus conversion recreational vehicles. Our mission is to be a platform for your passions where you can find your centre and radiate further. Please visit the website for our mission statement and more details at https://www.nucleo.community.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.