BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Martin Lopez, Red Team Training

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Steve talks to Martin Lopez from Red Team Training.

The ability of a child, family, single woman, student, manager or bystander to quickly and safely react and neutralize harm saves lives and empowers both individuals and organizations. Red Team Training provides consultation and expert-led, interactive readiness courses that prepare individuals and groups to navigate dangerous and unexpected situations. To learn more, please visit http://redteamtrainingjax.com.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.