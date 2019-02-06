BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Nick Houpt, Health Assist Home Care

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Steve talks to Nick Houpt from Health Assist Home Care.

Health Assist is a company dedicated to taking care of senior loved ones in their home, wherever that may be. We provide companion and personal care services to help with seniors activities of daily living, while keeping them as independent as possible. We invest in our caregivers first. We focus on the person who is taking care of your loved one so that they provide the best care possible. We also tie in other programs within our services that meet the needs of our clients and families.

To lean more, visit healthassistjax.com

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.