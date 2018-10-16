Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Penny Edwards, Artist

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzzworthy people about buzzworthy things. This week on the show, Howard talks to Penny Edwards, a local artist.

Penny: “I am inspired and amazed by the beauty and complexity in nature. I paint scenery and wildlife that I have seen and that leaves me awestruck. I have always loved being outdoors and am fascinated by the complexity of all that surrounds us. Through painting I have learned not just to look at nature but to truly “see” it.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: I’d like to talk about what inspires me to paint and anything else you might find interesting about my art or FemArt Gallery.”

To learn more about Penny and her art, visit her website at https://pennyedwardsart.com.

