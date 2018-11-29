Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with Easa Mousa of the Law Office of E. R. Mousa

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about Buzz Worthy things. This week on The Buzz, our host Steve talked to Easa Mousa of the Law Office of E.R. Mousa, P.A.

Mousa: “We help people protect their property from creditors and eliminate debt. If someone has uncontrollable debt, we help them resolve it by negotiating with creditors, defending them in Court if they get a lawsuit, garnishment, foreclosure, ect., and filing Chapter 7 or 13 bankruptcy if that is the best action. After that we help them recover fully by helping them rebuild their credit and directing them to other appropriate professionals if necessary. We are also one of the few law firms in the area that can help people deal with their student loans”

