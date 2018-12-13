BUZZ TV – “Ask the Attorney” with Latoya Williams Shelton, Latoya Williams Shelton P.A.

Each week on Ask the Attorney, our host Steve Strum asks attorneys the questions that are buzzing in our heads. This week on The Buzz, Steve talks to Latoya Williams Shelton, from Latoya Williams Shelton P.A. Mrs. Williams Shelton is the founder of Latoya Williams Shelton P.A. The firm and Mrs. Williams Shelton strive to “provide competent legal representation with passion and understanding” to each and every client. The Firm handles Criminal Defense, Family Law, Personal Injury, and Premises Liability matters. To learn more about Latoya, visit her website at http://www.lsw-law.com.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.