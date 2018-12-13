Business Profile Jacksonville Ice and Sportsflex

Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex

Mark Scheff



3605 Philips Hwy

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Welcome to Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex in Jacksonville, FL, where ice skating and hockey are ALWAYS in season. Since 1993, hockey players, figure skaters and the general public of all ages have been skating for fun, taking skating lessons, competing in hockey leagues and perfecting their figure skating routines on our NHL regulation-size ice rink, 12 months a year.

While we’re known for our year-round skating opportunities, our sportsplex also includes six indoor basketball/volleyball courts and 9,000 sq. ft. of turf for indoor soccer, lacrosse, and any other field sports. No matter what kind of athlete you are, there’s something for everyone at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex!

Looking to host a memorable birthday party for a group of children or teens? We will take the stress out of planning your child’s party so you can enjoy it with them. Our facility is perfect for hosting fun-filled birthday parties that include food, special birthday treatment, a skating or sports event of your choice, and more. Our party packages are specially designed to create extraordinary events for children starting at age four and up through adult. Check out our party packages to learn more!

Our indoor ice rink and sports complex host a variety of regularly scheduled events but we do have opportunities for private rentals from something as small as one of our basketball/volleyball courts up to the entire Sportsplex.