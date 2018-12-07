Business Profile River City Science Academy

Stem-Logo-Shirt-med-opt.jpg

Business Name: River City Science Academy

First Name: Sel

Last Name: Buyuksarac

Website: http://www.rivercityscience.org

Address: 7565 Beach Blvd.

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32216

About Us : River City Science Academy (RCSA) is a Tuition Free, Public, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) focused, Duval County Public Charter School located in Jacksonville. RCSA provides strong academics and college bound programs in addition to after school programs. RCSA was the first charter school in Duval to be granted an “A” grade and high-performing status from the Florida Department of Education. They currently serves grades K-12 across four campuses.

Every year, RCSA puts on the Florida STEM & Health Expo. This is Florida’s alternative to the typical County Science & Health Fair. It allows students to get a chance to showcase their science work in a fun and unique venue, with learning opportunities for the entire family. This free, one-day event features exciting science shows, STEM educators & scientists, hands-on activities, cool robots, community health supporters, doctors, health professionals, community workers, the fire and police department, fun vendor booths, public servants, and more!