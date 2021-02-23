Business Profile Task Force NE Florida, LLC.

Business Name: Task Force NE Florida, LLC.

What type of business services do you offer? We are a commercial and residential painting and epoxy coating service provider.

What role does social media play in your outreach? We are currently trying to expand our reach through the use of social media in our marketing efforts. Being able to educate and capture a potential customers attention through social media is paramount to our success and is an area of the business we will continue to develop.

What differentiates you from the competition? By focusing on creative cost savings approaches and applying military precision during communication and execution, we produce on time, and on target results for our clients. We are hoping to eliminate as much stress as possible during any renovation.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Learning to adapt to new technologies and finding the best places to post our success stories that will achieve maximum results. I feel as though this will allow us to help the most people we can to protect and beautify their properties.