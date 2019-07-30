Business Profile The Jacksonville Center for Grief and Loss

Business Name: The Jacksonville Center for Grief and Loss

First Name: Rachel

Last Name: Weinstein

Website: N/A

Address: 1301 Riverplace Blvd., Suite 800

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Rachel Weinstein is the founder of The Jacksonville Center for Grief and Loss, which provides grief counseling, consultation, and education to individuals, families, or groups who are dealing with loss of all types. Organizational presentations, trainings, and workshops are also provided. Grief is a natural and normal process, and the individual or family grief support provided by Rachel is distinct from “therapy” so it is perfectly acceptable to maintain an existing relationship with a therapist/psychologist if that relationship already exists. No matter what the type of loss (death or anticipated death of a loved one, the loss of one’s health, the death of a beloved pet, etc.) or how long ago the loss occurred, Rachel’s message is that you don’t have to go through it alone. Her office is near the San Marco area in Jacksonville, but support or consultation can also be provided by phone or by way of “house calls” as needed. Whatever your type of grief, and however long ago the loss occurred, Rachel provides a warm, sensitive, experienced approach and guided companionship in your grief. She will leave you with practical tools and skills to use to support your journey through through the pain you’re experiencing. Call (408) 540-4950 now for more information or to book an appointment with Rachel. Insurance is not accepted, but a sliding scale is offered as needed.