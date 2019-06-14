Business ProfileEmerald Dragon Games LLC

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

In preparation for retirement from the military, Husband and Wife team created a trifecta of gaming for Fleming Island/ Jacksonville area. Our family enjoys many forms of gaming and wanted to provide a safe friendly environment for our neighbors here Fleming Island/ Jacksonville area. We buy, sell, and trade new and used video games along with a “try it before you buy it” center for video games. We also offer Board games, MTG, and tables for playing! We enjoy teaching new players some of our games that we carry, and some of our regular customers are great in assisting in that! We have events scheduled through out the week so check our calendar to find something you are interested in! We support local artists and display their art for sale. You can also pick up apparel, toys, and of course drinks and snacks for the hungry/ thirsty gamer. This store is made by Gamers, for Gamers. Come by and check out the gaming community we have created for ALL to enjoy!