Business ProfileSeafood Soul Festival

|Seafood Soul Festival
|Myesha
|Jones
|[email protected]
|9042067006
|http://www.seafoodsoulfest.com
|1 unf drive
|Jacksonville
|FL
|32224
|Community
|The seafood soul festival is an event combining the love of seafood, soul food and live entertainment that raises funds to benefit the Edith Marie Foundation, a Jacksonville based organization that provides financial assistance to those actively taking Breast Cancer treatments
|SSF-logo.jpg
|SSF-flyer-edit.png
emfoundation.jpg
|1