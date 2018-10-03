Business ProfileSeafood Soul Festival

Business Name: Seafood Soul Festival
First Name (Owner/Contact): Myesha
Last Name: Jones
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 9042067006
Website: http://www.seafoodsoulfest.com
Address: 1 unf drive
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32224
Select One Category : Community
Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words): The seafood soul festival is an event combining the love of seafood, soul food and live entertainment that raises funds to benefit the Edith Marie Foundation, a Jacksonville based organization that provides financial assistance to those actively taking Breast Cancer treatments
