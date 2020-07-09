Today, Wally sat down with Bethany Barnes from Rapid Business Plans. Rapid Business Plans provides quick and powerful business plans, mostly for companies that need SBA Loans. To find out more about Bethany and her company, you can visit https://rapidbusinessplans.com.

Each week on “Commercial Real Estate Today,” longtime commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from renovations and remodeling to marketing and advertising. You’ll be sure to hear first-rate insight, advice, and tips on all things commercial real estate.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

