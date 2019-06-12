Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Announces Launch of Summer Fridays, Presented by PNC Bank

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens today announced the launch of Summer Fridays, presented by PNC Bank. Every Friday from June 21 through September 6, 2019, the Museum will offer free admission to its permanent collection and gardens during new extended hours, 4 to 9 p.m., providing a new way for the community to kick off the weekend.

Each Friday in the 12-week program will feature free entertainment, such as live music, art activities, lawn games, lounge areas and more. Additional programming will be available for purchase, such as admission to featured exhibitions, arts and cultural experiences, and food and beverages (including beer, wine and cocktails) throughout the Museum campus.

Summer Fridays will debut on June 21 with Summer Solstice: Célébration du Solstice, inspired by the exhibition French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950, which opens June 14. Themes will change weekly to highlight art and entertainment from specific countries or regions.

“Ninah Cummer’s vision was to establish a museum for the benefit of all people of Jacksonville. Extending our hours with free admission and offering new, unique programming is one way we are fulfilling that vision,” said Adam Levine, the Cummer Museum’s George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director & Chief Executive Officer. “With the generous support of PNC Bank, we look forward to making Summer Fridays a fun, engaging and accessible experience for the community.”

“Supporting the arts is a strong focus at PNC,” said PNC regional president for the Southeast Port Cities market Brian Bucher. “The Cummer Museum provides terrific programming for our community, making it a valuable asset. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy Summer Fridays.”

For more information, visit cummermuseum.org/summerfridays .

About the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens:

For almost 60 years, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has been committed to engaging and inspiring through the arts, gardens, and education. A permanent collection of more than 5,000 objects and historic gardens on a riverfront campus offers nearly 140,000 annual visitors a truly unique experience on the First Coast. Nationally recognized education programs serve adults and children of all abilities. For further information, including hours, visit http://www.cummermuseum.org.

About PNC Bank:

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit http://www.pnc.com.