Donovin Darius Foundation hosts Girls D.A.R.E to Dream Life Camp for Jacksonville’s Young Girls

Life Camp to include community partners held Saturday, October 19 at UNF Fieldhouse

Jacksonville, Fla., August 1, 2019 — Beloved former Jaguars defensive back Donovin Darius will hold a Girls D.A.R.E to Dream Life Camp on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This life camp will dare girls, ages 9-18, to embrace dignity, achievement, respect, and empowerment for their lives in a fun atmosphere.

“I am thrilled to encourage our community’s young girls towards becoming their best selves and giving them hope for their future,” Darius said. “Each Life Camp is so special to me, and I’m especially excited about this year’s community partners we’re blessed to collaborate with. It’s going to be a fun and active day for the mind, body, and spirit.”

Several community partners such as Boys & Girls Club, Full Service Schools, Girls Inc., Youth Crisis Center and more are teaming up with Donovin to equip youth with the tools needed to become successful. The camp focuses on instilling girls with information, teaching them relevant skills, and motivating them to pursue a college education. It will feature 90 minutes of program curriculum, a motivational keynote by Donovin, and 60 minutes of group exercise and fitness.

The Girls D.A.R.E. to Dream Life Camp is currently at capacity, as 150 girls have signed up and are expected to be in attendance. However, registration for the Boys D.A.R.E. to Dream Life Camp is still open. You can find more information about this event by going to donovindarius.com/event/boys-life-camp/.

ABOUT DONOVIN DARIUS FOUNDATION

The foundation is passionate about helping each and every one of the individuals and groups they touch to pursue individual excellence, honor family, and actively participate in their own long-term success. The Jacksonville-area nonprofit fulfills this mission through the facilitation of life skills camps, family fitness expos, and mentoring programs, with a particular focus on our at-risk youth and underserved communities. Visit us on Facebook to learn more, or go to DonovinDariusFoundation.com.