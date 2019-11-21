Home & Garden TV with Christy McCarthy from Interiors Revitalized

Today on the Home and Garden TV show, Wally sits down with Christy McCarthy from Interiors Revitalized. Interiors Revitalized is a unique interior design & home staging company that offers a variety of decorating services for homes and business’ located in the greater Jacksonville, Florida area. We specialize in offering décor solutions to fit any style and budget. Our goal is to help you create a warm and comfortable feeling within your space that fits your specific style and needs. Whether you are choosing a paint color, starting a room from scratch, or looking for top dollar in selling your home we are here to help.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

