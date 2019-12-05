Home & Garden TV Show with Kevin Grant from Sell or Dwell Realty

Today on Home & Garden TV, Wally sits down with Kevin Grant from Sell or Dwell Realty.

Sell or Dwell Realty believes that every home being sold or purchased deserves to look it’s best. Today the first showing is online. Your home must look its best for the first showing. Sell or Dwell Realty merchandises each home through staging, so it looks like a model home. Every listing gets a complete market ready report before we stage it. We always use professional, magazine quality photography. Staging a home helps it sell more quickly for closer to the asking price, many times above it. For people who buy a home with Sell or Dwell Realty we schedule a “Picture Hanging Party” to help them get their new home looking the best it can. We use their existing décor and recommend other accessories or wall art to complete the picture. Then we come over to help get everything set just right. Our buyer guarantee gives people the piece of mind that if they just do not like their home purchase within the first 12 months, we will help them sell it at no listing cost. Our staging company works directly with Realtors to train them on staging and partner with them to stage their own listings to sell faster. Sell or Dwell Realty and Sell or Dwell Home Staging work in all the NE Florida counties to help stage, buy and sell mid-range and luxury properties.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

