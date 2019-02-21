Home & Garden TV with Brian Patten, DeedBin

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Brian Patten of DeedBin.

DeedBin is a free online software that helps you manage the tasks required to keep your home in good repair. Accounts enable you to add one or many properties, utilize our A.I to customize and send household reminders for ongoing tasks like draining your water heater, cleaning your ducts, etc. Once a task has been complete you can log the activity which creates a comprehensive maintenance log which can be shared with other owners or even potential buyers. Your account also provides storage for important documents, personal property inventories, photos, renovation logs, and more.

