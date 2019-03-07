Home & Garden TV with Rose Bock, Rose S Bock Consulting

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Rose Bock from Rose S Bock Consulting.

Rose S. Bock Consulting works with builders, developers, architects, general real estate brokers and anyone involved in the production and sale of new homes. Our specialties are market studies and personnel recruiting. We will work with a builder or developer to help them develop the best homesite size for a neighborhood, pay the right price for homesites, build the best price for homesites, build the best size homes (square footage/bedrooms and baths), and include the best features in each home. We can help a builder or developer achieve maximum absorption .

To learn more, visit http://www.rosesbock.com