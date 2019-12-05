Home & Garden TV with Steve Shane from Steve Shane Realtor

Today on the Home and Garden TV show, Wally sits down with Steve Shane from Steve Shane Realtors.

Steve Shane is a top performing Keller Williams Realtor in the Jacksonville Beach area and covering the surrounding counties. Steve specializes in getting the homes he lists sold for top dollar and serving first time home buyers and investors. He believes that everyone should be using Real Estate to establish and secure their future. Steve works tirelessly to raise the bar of professionalism in an industry where that is lacking. Steve Shane is a small business coach that helps owners break their own records and design a business they love. He shares his life with his beautiful wife Blair and his 2 daughters who are 3 years and 6 months old. In his spare time he writes music, loves to read, and spending time at the beach with family. Steve is motivated to grow everyday a little bit better than yesterday and would love to share that journey with you!Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Name: HomePro Inspections

Address: 2950 Halcyon Ln Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Phone: (904) 268-8211